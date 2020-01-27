Top
Corporator Lakshmi Prasanna Rammohan Goud hoists flag in several areas in Hyderabad

Highlights

Corporator Lakshmi Prasanna Rammohan Goud participated in the 71st Republic day celebrations and hoisted the flag in Siva Sindhu junction, Sahebu...

BN Reddy Nagar: Corporator Lakshmi Prasanna Rammohan Goud participated in the 71st Republic day celebrations and hoisted the flag in Siva Sindhu junction, Sahebu Nagar, Vaidehi Nagar, SKD Nagar Junction, Gayatri Nagar and other areas on Sunday.

Nakka Venkat Swamy Yadav, Paaranda Jagan Mohan, Damodar Reddy, Rambabu, Suvarna, Nirmala Devi, Saraswathi, Gangam Siva Sankar, Padma, Varalakshmi, Rama Chandram, Vijaya and others were present.

