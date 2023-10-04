Corrupt KCR cannot sit with Modi: PM

Induru: The Induru public meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had suddenly raised the political fever in the Telangana state. It had sent two clear signals that the elections would be held as per schedule, and that the BJP campaign would be no-holds barred against the BRS.

Claiming that it was 100% true, Modi said that he would like to reveal a secret today as to why KCR does not attend any of the official functions. He said before GHMC polls were held, KCR met him and asked for his support. “He came to me, presented a shawl, showered praises on me saying that the country was rapidly progressing and showered a lot of affection which is not part of his character and said that he would like to be a NDA partner. I told KCR that Modi cannot join hands with you as we cannot deceive the people of Telangana,” he explained.

Modi said when he raised questions regarding corruption he (KCR) got angry. The story does not end here. Modi said KCR again came to him and said that he wants to hand over power to his son KTR. “KTR will come and meet you,” he said. “I told KCR that power should come from people and he cannot do so since he is not a Raja or Maharaja.” Since then he started hating even my shadow as he realised that no corrupt person can sit with Modi, he added.

In a sharp criticism of KCR, Modi said, “Loot Sake Tho Loot,” is BRS mantra. This loot needs to be stopped and BJP would make him accountable for every single rupee.

This led to quick reaction from BRS working president K T Rama Rao who said it would be better if Modi turns into a script writer for films. He can even win an Oscar. Denying that KCR had met him and pleaded with him, KTR said KCR does not attend any meetings with Modi because he does not like to sit with “cheaters”. “KCR is a fighter not a cheater,” he said.

KTR predicted that this time BJP will lose deposit in 110 constituencies. On installing him as CM, KTR said if any such decision was to be taken they do not require Modi’s permission. It is for the party MLAs and politburo to take a decision not Modi. The Prime Minister has accepted defeat and proved that BJP was the biggest “Jhoot and Jumla Party”.

He should stop claiming that only he is clean and all others are corrupt. If so, why did he not agree to a JPC on the Adani issue. He should explain how all those who were branded as corrupt became holy cows after they joined BJP, including CM Ramesh and Srujana Chowdary who had quit TDP and joined BJP. He should know “we are not Gulam of Modi or Delhi,” KTR added.