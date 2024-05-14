Live
- Sex scandal: Kumaraswamy labels K’taka Dy CM 'shark'; Shivakumar expresses sympathy for Gowda family
- Govt sells India as a 365-day tourist destination at IMEX Frankfurt
- Assam minister takes potshot against BJP old guards
- Jaipur child suffering from rare disease administered injection worth Rs 17.50 cr
- AWS CEO Adam Selipsky steps down, Matt Garman to head Amazon’s cloud arm
- India Skills Competition 2024 to kick off on May 15
- Viral Sandeshkhali video: Calcutta HC bars police from taking coercive action against BJP leader
- Carrying copy of Constitution, INDIA bloc nominee Manish Tewari files nomination from Chandigarh
- Sagar community celebrates Bhageeratha Jayanti Across the south Indian states.
- Powering Amethi-Raebareli campaign: Cong invokes Gandhi family’s 100-year-old ties with pocket boroughs
Just In
DGP commends cops for smooth conduct of polls
Highlights
Hyderabad: The polling process in Telangana state completed peacefully throughout the state. DGP Ravi Gupta and Addl DGPs Mahesh M Bhagwat and Sanjay...
Hyderabad: The polling process in Telangana state completed peacefully throughout the state. DGP Ravi Gupta and Addl DGPs Mahesh M Bhagwat and Sanjay Kumar Jain personally monitored the control centre in the DGP office.
Notably, the polling in Naxal-affected areas concluded without any incidents by 4 pm. The DGP congratulated all police officers and staff for their hard work which resulted in an incident-free election.
As of Monday, the total seizures were – cash (Rs 98.82 crore), liquor worth Rs 10.81 crore, drugs worth Rs 7.11 crore, metals worth Rs 62.77 crore, freebies worth Rs 11.65 crore, amounting to a total of Rs 191.16 crore.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS