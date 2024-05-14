DGP commends cops for smooth conduct of polls

Hyderabad: The polling process in Telangana state completed peacefully throughout the state. DGP Ravi Gupta and Addl DGPs Mahesh M Bhagwat and Sanjay Kumar Jain personally monitored the control centre in the DGP office.

Notably, the polling in Naxal-affected areas concluded without any incidents by 4 pm. The DGP congratulated all police officers and staff for their hard work which resulted in an incident-free election.

As of Monday, the total seizures were – cash (Rs 98.82 crore), liquor worth Rs 10.81 crore, drugs worth Rs 7.11 crore, metals worth Rs 62.77 crore, freebies worth Rs 11.65 crore, amounting to a total of Rs 191.16 crore.