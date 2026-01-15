Council initiatives fully aligned to vision of Telangana Rising 2047

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has outlined a series of comprehensive measures aimed at transforming the state’s higher education landscape between October 2024 and October 2025. According to a report presented to the State Governor and Chancellor, these initiatives reflect a commitment to transformational governance, academic renewal, and inclusive growth. TGCHE Chairman Balakista Reddy stated that the Council achieved a statutory milestone by formally adopting its new nomenclature, ensuring institutional clarity and continuity.

To address regional and employment-driven requirements, TGCHE sanctioned 114 new undergraduate programmes and three new law colleges across major state universities. A landmark revision of the undergraduate curriculum was also undertaken, rationalising total credits to 142. This reform introduced Value Added Courses (VACs) and Skill Enhancement Courses (SECs) with a significant focus on English proficiency, aligning with the multidisciplinary vision of the National Education Policy.

On the admissions front, the Council successfully managed eight Common Entrance Tests (TG CETs-2025) for over 5.22 lakh applicants. Technological innovations such as QR-coded hall tickets and mock counselling sessions for engineering aspirants were introduced to enhance transparency. Through the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) platform, 2,05,140 students secured admissions, notably showing higher female enrolment and strong representation from BC, SC, and ST communities.

Policy contributions during this period included enhancing the faculty retirement age from 60 to 65 years and establishing the Dr Manmohan Singh Earth Sciences University. In the realm of research and employability, the Council launched the Telangana Journal of Higher Education and forged strategic partnerships with NASSCOM, BDMAI, and the University of San Diego to provide global exposure for students.

Social responsibility remained a priority, with anti-drug campaigns reaching 82,000 students and the promotion of scholarships benefiting over 15,000 girl applicants. Financial support amounting to Rs 41.05 lakh was sanctioned to 48 institutions, including a grant of Rs 5 lakh for the Telangana Science Congress-2025. Balakista Reddy emphasised that these efforts are designed to build globally competitive institutions and future-ready students in line with the Telangana Rising 2047 vision.