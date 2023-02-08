Councillors gang up against Bhongir Municipal Chairman

Bhongir: As many as 19 councilors handed over a notice of no confidence to Collector Pamela Satpathy on Tuesday, proposing a motion of no confidence against Bhongir Municipality Chairman Anjaneyulu.

Ten Congress councillors, seven BJP councilors and two councilors from the ruling BRS party signed on the no-confidence notice. Total councillors in municipality is 35. The strength of 24 members is required to pass a motion of no confidence.

In view of having to garner the support of five more councillors needed, the opposition is trying hard to turn the disgruntled councilors of the ruling party towards them.

These developments have become a headache for the local BRS MLA P Shekhar Reddy who tried in vain to pacify them and appealed to theme to eschew from passing the resolution

Disgruntled councilors are making efforts to garner the support of DCC president Kumbham Anil Kumar Reddy and BJP leaders Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy to win the no-confidence of the opposition members.

In Nalgonda too, the stage has been prepared for no confidence against Municipal chairman Saidi Reddy. It is remarkable that the councilors of the ruling BRS party are having discussions with the councilors of the BJP and the Congress to issue a no-confidence notice to the Collector within two days.

The recent flurry of no-confidence motions against the chairmen of Chandur, Nandikonda Aleru and Yadagirigutta municipalities in the district is a proof of disunity in the ruling party.

However, as the bill proposed by the government to extend the three-year time limit for passing no-confidence motions in municipalities to four years is pending with the Governor. The collectors are unable to take any decision on the no-confidence notices, as there are no adequate guidelines from the government. There is a possibility of curbing the infidelities, if the Municipal Act Amendment Bill is passed.