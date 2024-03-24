Country Club Colourful Gala ! Party peeps celebrated the festival of colours at Kukatpally

Hyderabad: Holi celebrations were on full swing in the grounds of Hmda play grounds at Kukatpally, hosted by Begumpet Country club. Asia’s biggest Holi celebrations 2024 Elite Party, a five -hour gala with eco-friendly organic colours, Bollywood, Dhol, Tamatino, colour splash. Party peeps celebrated the festival of colours. Gala Presented by Hyderabad models in association with the Country Club in a big way with gusto.

International Dj Sidero Live performance, western musical drummer Vikram with his band team yarona added colour to the extravaganza. Film Actors Actors Sejal Mandavia, Twinkle Kapoor, Vedvika enthralled the with dance performances. Rain dance was the high light of the holi bash. Families and city youth enjoyed holi party, they grooved to the bollywood live music.

According to Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd Chairman Mr Y Rajeev Reddy Celebrations are part of our Company's DNA Be it Holi, Baisakhi, Darlings day out, Navratri and New Year.We create a platform for our members to come together and celebrate with great gusto and fervour. The festivities aim to bring in another dimension to the festival of colours and will see participation by its members and their families.