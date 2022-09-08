Country is looking for KCR's leadership, says Gutta Sukhendar Reddy

Telangana legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy said that the whole country is looking towards KCR's leadership. The chairman who attended the distribution of CMRF cheques sanctioned to 17 beneficiaries who were treated in various private hospitals at the camp office in Nalgonda on Thursday has made the above comments.



Speaking on this occasion, Gutta Sukhender Reddy said that the Telangana state government provides welfare schemes to the people which wherein no state government in the doing in the country. He added that the people of other states also want to implement the schemes implemented by the Telangana state government in their respective states.

Gutta Sukhendar said that Chief Minister KCR is a leader with a great vision and now the whole country looks up to his leadership. ZP Chairman Banda Narender Reddy and others participated in the program.