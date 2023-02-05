Country needs double impact govt at the Centre, says KTR

Hyderabad: Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly discrimination against the State on various issues, IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday said that it is not the 'Double engine government' but 'Double impact government' is what the country needs. Hitting back at the allegations of nepotism, dynasty politics and family rule in the State, he went on to say that there was a family rule in the State claiming that the entire State was a family and the Chief Minister its head.

KT Rama Rao gave reply to the discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor's address in the Assembly on Saturday. He targeted the Centre and Prime Minister on various issues including the Union Budget and Centre's 'step motherly' treatment towards the State.

The Minister said that no other State in the country was taking welfare to every household and development to every village like the BRS government. There are no power woes, no poker clubs, no curfews and no power holidays.

There is no alternative to the Telangana model, said Rama Rao. Rama Rao said that it was a family rule in the State adding that the entire Telangana was the family and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is the head of the family. He said that Telangana has become 'Annapurna' feeding the entire country with increased production of food grains.

He said that the Rythu Bandhu was an unprecedented programme which benefited a large section of farmers. He said that 98.6 per cent farmers were small and marginal and only 1.93 per cent farmers were holding over 10 acres of land.

"While the State government was trying to uplift the farmers, the Centre brought black laws. Will there be such an unfair Prime Minister, who wants to make a corporate State. This is why BRS has come up with a slogan of 'Abki Baar Kisan Sarkar'. If it can happen in one State, why can't it happen in the country? We will become an alternative to the BJP," said Rao.

Rao said that the 'so called Gujarat Model' was like 'UparShervaniaur Andar Pareshani' and added that there were power cuts, power holidays and no power for the farmers. The State is staring at acute shortage of water and a BJP MLA in Madhya Pradesh warned of taking up agitation demanding power. He also targeted the Centre for asking the states to implement power reforms to get additional borrowings. He alleged that the Central government was pressurising the Power Finance Corporation not to give loan to the State government for Yadadri Power Project. It is almost ten years after the bifurcation but the Centre could not complete the 1600 MW NTPC power project.

The Centre gave Rs 5,300 crore for Upper Bhadra project but the Telangana BJP leaders don't talk on this. "Their leader says vocal for local but never talk about achievements of Telangana in his 'Man kibaat'. There was highest inflation and highest unemployment in the country under PM Modi," said Rao. The Prime Minister said Rs 1.5 lakh crore is negligible amount for bullet train between Ahmedabad and Mumbabai but Rs 1 lakh crore for farmers is too big an amount for him, said Rao.

The Minister alleged that Modi government was imposing sanctions on the progressive State like Telangana. The NDA government has become a crony capital working for the corporate. He said it was a mistake of TRS to support the demonetisation.