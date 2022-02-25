Country waiting for KCR leadership: Jagadish Reddy

Munugodu ( Nalgonda ): Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy stated that people of the country are awaiting the leadership of CM KCR at the national level and added that the welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana are the reason behind the KCR's increased graph across the country.

Minister Jagadish Reddy in his whirlwind tour handed over Kalyana Lakshmi checks along with dhoties and sarees to the beneficiaries at their doorsteps in Munugodu constituency on Thursday.

He also took part in the swearing in of Kishtapuram Sri Venugopalaswamy's new governing body, participated in the third anniversary celebrations of Sri Sri Kothamaisamma Temple in Chandur and performed special pujas, laid foundation stone for Ambedkar building to be constructed at a cost of Rs 15 lakh at Angadipet and participted in the Sant Sevalal Jayanti celebrations held at Narayanapuram.

In the ensuing meetings, Minister Jagadish Reddy said that the Mission Bhagiratha scheme designed by Chief Minister KCR helped to address the years-long fluorosis issue of the region.

He lauded Chief Minister KCR for addressing the fluorosis problem that had plagued the Munugod constituency for decades. While development and welfare are on the rise in Telangana, rest of the India is looking towards the State.

He said that the future generations will talk about the development of the State before and after 2014 like BC and AD.

He was accompanied by Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Munugodu ex MLA Prabhakar Reddy, Munugodu ZPTC Naraboina Swaroopa Rani, party constituency leader Naraboina Ravi and other local public representatives and party leaders.