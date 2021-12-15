  • Menu
Couple from Hyderabad attempts suicide in Vikarabad
A married woman and her lover attempted suicide here at Kandlapalli forest area of Vikarabad district on Tuesday night.

According to SI Srisailam, the woman (32) and the man (22) are said to be in a relationship for sometime now. On realizing that their families would not accept for their marriage, the two consumed poison. Locals who noticed the two in unconscious state alerted the police who sent them to a private hospital in Vikarabad.

The condition of the two is said to be critical.

The police said that the woman has two children and is working in a private firm in Hyderabad. Both the victims are the residents of Borabanda in Hyderabad, it is learned.

The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

