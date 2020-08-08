Couple from Telangana's Khammam commits suicide in Kodaikanal

A married couple from Khammam district in Telangana has committed suicide in Kodaikanal. They were identified as Bojadla Gopikrishna, a native of Mangalagudem of Khammam Rural Mandal and Evuri Nandini.

Gopikrishna and Nandini got married in Hyderabad after being in a relationship. The couple moved to Kodaikanal and started working in an IT firm. After the couple did not come out of their house for two days, the locals informed the police who found them unconscious inside the house.

The police recovered a suicide note from them which said that they are financial problems and have no money left with them to recharge their mobiles. According to the police, the couple lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic and later decided to go to Australia. Although Nandini got a job offer in Australia, she was unable to leave for the country due to non-availability of flights.

The couple is said to have been depressed over the series of incidents in their life and decided to end their lives. They consumed poison and committed suicide.

On Friday, a woman techie hailing from Kamareddy in Telangana committed suicide in Bengaluru. Saranya married her classmate Rohith and moved to Bengaluru. Saranya's parents alleged that Rohith is addicted to alcohol and used to have frequent fights with Saranya which slipped into her depression.