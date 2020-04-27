Couple travels 1000 km on cycle from Telangana to reach native place in Odisha

A couple who works as daily wagers under a contractor in Karimnagar district of Telangana decided to leave for their native place in Khairaput of Malkangiri district in Odisha after unable to find work due to the lockdown.

The couple borrowed Rs 7,000 from their contractor and bought a cycle worth Rs 5,000. They started off their journey nine days ago and travelled about 1000 km on the cycle. After reaching Odisha on Saturday, the officials stopped them at Govindapalli of Malkangiri district and sent them to quarantine.

Earlier this month, a woman rode nearly 1,400 km on scooty to bring back her son who was stuck in Nellore due to the lockdown. Razia Begum, a native of Nizamabad travelled for about 3 days from Hyderabad to reach her younger son in Nellore.

Razia's younger son Nizamuddin had gone to Nellore on March 12 to drop his friend and stayed back after the government announced lockdown.