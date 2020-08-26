Covid-19 facility still a nonstarter

Warangal: Translating words into deeds is indeed a big deal. It's been a month since the State government had promised to operationalise the 120-bed exclusive Covid-19 treatment facility in the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) Super-speciality Hospital; however, it remained a nonstarter.



Amid hue and cry over lack of facilities in the MGM Hospital, the only designated Covid-19 care centre in the State after Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, Minister for Health Eatala Rajender, who visited Warangal on July 28, assured that a 120-bed exclusive Covid-19 ward would be opened at PMSSY Super-speciality Hospital coming up on the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) campus within 10 days. Subsequently, the State sanctioned Rs 12 crore to get the facility ready.

Although the State government's decision to convert the super-speciality hospital into Covid-19 care raised a few eyebrows, by and large the people welcomed the move considering the health-care exigency due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. It may be noted here that only the civil work of the seven-storied super-speciality hospital, predominantly funded by the Central government, was completed when the government took the decision. Although the authorities are on the toes to operationalise the facility, the hiccups involved in the installation of healthcare machinery are giving a torrid time for them.

The agencies authorised to install various equipment such as oxygen supply plant and ventilators appear to be nonchalant that the administration is also not reviewing the situation on a serious note, it's learnt. This apart, the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) is yet to take a decision to recruit the staff required for the new facility. It may be mentioned here that MGM Hospital is already short of medical officers and technicians.

The construction of an oxygen plant and sewage treatment plant which likely to take at least a couple of months is also pending.

Speaking to The Hans India, KMC Principal Dr S Sandhya said, "The delay is due to technicians, who have to come from Delhi, Gurgaon and Noida to install the equipment. In regard with the staff for the facility, we have sent a proposal to the DME and the Urban District administration."

Meanwhile, the government appears to be in dilemma over starting the new facility as there are quite a few vacant beds available in the MGM Hospital, sources said.