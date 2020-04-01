COVID-19 lockdown: Liquor shops, bars to remain shut till April 14 in Telangana

The Telangana government on Tuesday issued a notice that the liquor shops, bars, clubs and toddy shops will be closed till April 14 until the lockdown period.

Earlier, the orders were issued to close the shops till March 31. However, the shops will be closed until April 14 as the lockdown period is extended. "The closure of all the bars, clubs, tourism bars, liquor shops and toddy shops extended till April 14, 2020," it said.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, prohibition and excise department director asked the officials to make sure that are all the liquor shops are remain closed till the lockdown period.

On the other hand, people addicted to alcohol are suffering from withdrawal symptoms due to the unavailability of alcohol. A few of them also committed suicide with alcohol withdrawal syndrome.