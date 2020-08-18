Covid-19: Mobile testing labs for Warangal

Warangal: Warangal will soon get mobile testing laboratories to conduct Covid-19 tests. Efforts are on to improve coronavirus healthcare in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital on par with Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, Health Minister Eatala Rajender said. The Minister, who conducted a review meet with the health officials here on Tuesday, said that they have plans to increase the number of beds with oxygen facilities from 340 to 750. "All the infrastructure including medicines, ventilators etc would be in place in a short time," Rajender said.



Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who has special interest in Warangal, is keen to establish all the healthcare facilities, the Minister said and added that the government has ensured healthcare facilities in MGM Hospital and there was no need for rushing to private hospitals elsewhere.

Stating only one per cent of those contracted with the virus lost their lives, he appealed to people not to panic as Covid-19 is a very much treatable disease. He directed the officials to focus on seasonal diseases.