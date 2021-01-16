Covid-19 vaccination drive kicks off in Telangana

The Covid vaccination drive has been kicked off at Gandhi Hospital here on Saturday morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a virtual two-way video conference in the presence of health minister Eatala Rajender and Union Minister of State, Kishan Reddy.

Narendra Modi surprised all the Telugu people, inaugurating the drive by invoking poem of noted freedom fighter and writer Gurujada Appa Rao. The first vaccination vials were administered to the sanitation staff.

State governor Tamilisai Soundararajan launched the vaccination drive at NIMS, Union minister Kishan Reddy and health minister Eatala Rajender at Gandhi Hospital, MA&UD minister KT Rama Rao at UPHC in Tilak Nagar and the ministers and MLAs launched the drive in the districts.

The vaccination drive began at 140 centres across the state. Each centre will administer the vaccine to 30 people totalling of 4,170 persons today. The persons who were given the vaccine are ink-marked on the thumb of their left hand.