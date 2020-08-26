Covid cases jump to 2,579 as Telangana ramps up testing

Hyderabad: Nearly 53,000 Covid tests were conducted on Monday, which is an all-time high in single day as the total tests count crossed 10 lakh mark. Also, fresh cases number jumped up to 2,579 in the State in view of increased testing.



While the testing count crossed 10 lakh cases mark it can be noted that half of this figure (5.24 lakh tests) have been done this August alone. With less than a week to go this month's testing is bound to go up by another 2.5 lakh easily. GHMC reported 295 fresh cases followed by Ranga Reddy (186), Khammam (161), Warangal Urban (143), Nizamabad (142), Nalgonda (129), Karimnagar (116), Medchal Malkajgiri (106) and Mancherial 104 cases.

The overall Covid count rose to 1.086 lakh cases and deaths to 770 with nine new deaths. The active cases figure stood at 23,737 of which 17,226 are home isolation cases.

Meanwhile, the government health staff working in State hospitals observed a 2-minutes silence on Monday in memory of nine healthcare employees including doctor, nurse, paramedical staff, and drivers who died while discharging Covid duties.