Covid cases show resurgence; Govt puts hospitals on alert

Hyderabad: THE State government on Saturday asked all the government hospitals in the State to be cautious in the wake of increasing Covid positive cases in the country and also asked the people who are having symptoms to get tested.

The Health Minister T Harish Rao reviewed the situation with higher officials at the TSMIDC on Saturday. He said that the Covid cases were on the rise around the world, as one lakh cases were reported daily in countries like the United States, 80,000 per day in North Korea and 50,000 per day in Germany. The positivity rate in the world has increased by 75 per cent.

During the last week, over 21,000 cases were reported in the country and as many as 4,000 cases were reported across the country on Friday. He further added that the Covid cases are on the rise in 23 States of the country. Cases were doubling in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. However, the positivity rate in Telangana is not large, he said.

The Health Minister said that the Covid cases in Telangana during the last week were only 4 percentage points (280 cases). This week the point is five percent (375 cases). The severity of corona cases in Telangana is very low compared to other States, he added. "Our State needs to be vigilant in this regard. The corona is under control in our State but there should be no laxity among the Medical and Health department staff. The State government is ready to deal with it. The Medical and Health department is making all the necessary arrangements for that," he said. The State registered 76 new positive cases on Saturday.

The Health Minister asked people to follow the Covid regulations like wearing masks and not to venture in groups. All government hospitals, including PHCs and Basti Dawakhanas were instructed to take up Covid tests if they find any symptomatic person. People should undergo Covid tests in government hospitals without any hesitation if they have symptoms of the disease. Take the necessary medications, he said adding,

Covid tests, medications and vaccines were being provided free of charge at government hospitals. People should make use of this facility, he told the people.

The Health Minister also said that the health personnel must work to ensure that tests, treatment, and vaccination were accurate. All should work vigilantly this time as well with the same spirit and save people's lives, he said.

"Everyone from PHC to teaching hospitals is ready to provide Covid treatment. People need not worry at all. The Department of Medical and Health is prepared in all respects. All you have to do is put on masks and read the Covid rules," said Harish Rao.

Regarding the vaccination, the Health Minister said that the first dose in the state was completed by 100 per cent. The second dose was completed by 99 per cent.