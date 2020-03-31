COVID Deaths Make Telangana Cower In Fear

Invariably, stung by the spike in the number of Covid cases and fatalities in the State, Healthcare officials are busy racking their brains to evolve efficacious measures to contain the virus onslaught.

As the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao expressed his apprehension recently stating that the worst is not yet over, pandemic case rise is giving goosebumps to the people, who are striving hard to figure out the exact reason for upward curve of the cases.

As the people stay indoors due to pandemic-induced lockdown, houses are being now viewed as – office, school and quasi jail.

Meanwhile, members in the families and neighbours are trying to lift each other's spirits even as they grapple with the difficulties of the lockdown.

However, Covid deaths in the State have jolted people of all sections, making them cower in fear over the impending number of cases