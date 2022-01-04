Covid vaccination for teenagers launched in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Civil Supplies Minister G Kamalakar launched the Covid vaccination programme for youth aged 15 to 18 years at the Maternal and Child Care Centre at Karimnagar Government Main Hospital on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that as per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the vaccination programme for those above 15 years of age has been launched in the district. The vaccination programme would be conducted in a total of 26 centres, 18 primary health centres, community health centre, six urban health centres and at the Government District Hospital in the district, he informed.

The Minister said the medical staff had identified around 64,000 youth aged 15 to 18 years in the district for the vaccination and the first dose of Covaxin vaccine would be given to all of them. A second dose would be given again after 28 days. He said parents and Gurukul school authorities should work hard to vaccinate all those identified. A special drive should be organised for the students of Gurukul schools for a week. Karimnagar district topped the State in Covid vaccination and the Minister thanked the district administration and medical staff for successfully administering the Covid vaccine to all those eligible in the district.

The public should be vigilant as doctors say there was a possibility of a third wave as Omicron cases were increasing day by day in the country and the state. Strict measures were being taken for the prevention of Covid in the district and oxygen, ventilator, medical equipment and all facilities were provided in all the hospitals.

Zilla Praja Parishad Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, Additional Collector Shyam Prasad Lal, City Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Corporators Dindigala Mahesh and Sarella Prasad, District Medical Health Officer Dr Juveria, District Government Main Hospital Superintendent Dr Ratnamala, R.M. Dr. Jyoti, Maternal and Child Care Centre Administrative Officer Dr. Aleem were present.