COVID War-Room Gets into Full Combat Mode in Telangana

Apparently rattled by the notable spike in the number of Covid cases across the State, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao spurred the Covid war-room into full combat mode to rein in the monstrous 'virus' outbreak from further pummelling the State.

Right from the day of outbreak of the pandemic in the State, the government machinery, which is being oiled by the money and manpower, has been working at a frenetic pace to stave off the onslaught unleashed by the lethal 'Made in China' virus.

Though the odds seem to be stacked against the State government, the latter is straining every nerve to ensure that the situation doesn't go out of swirl.

But the worrisome factor is the surge in the number of containment clusters of contagion in and around Hyderabad, which has earned the dubious distinction as the city with the highest number of cases in the State