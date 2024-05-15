Live
Kadapa: Civic chief inspects counting centre
City Commissioner G Surya Sai Praveen Chand on Tuesday inspected the facilities at the counting centre of seven constituencies of 2024 general elections.
He reviewed details of three-layer security at the counting centre, stressing the importance of a fool proof security arrangement. He gave specific suggestions to install EVM boxes following a structured numbering system akin to those observed in Iron Racks.
Additionally, preparations are underway to compile data on the numbers of EVMs for each constituency and arrange them systematically in racks. The officials were directed to ensure that all EVM boxes are arranged in strong rooms of their respective constituencies.
