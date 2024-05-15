Live
Just In
Tirupati: ‘Viswam’ students bag State level ranks in APRJC 2024
Students trained in Viswam Educational Institutions, Tirupati, secured first, second, third and ninth ranks at State-level in Andhra Pradesh Residential Junior College (APRJC) common entrance test 2024.
Viswam Educational Institutions chairman Dr N Viswanatha Reddy said that P Hema Sri and K Nithya Sree Kalyani got state-level first ranks, while O Dheeraj got second rank, P Meghana and R Mahita got third rank, K Charitha 4th rank, R Reddy Charan Reddy 5th rank, C Lekhana 6th rank and D Navadeep Naik secured 7th rank. The chairman said that it became a norm for the students of Viswam to achieve first rank at State and national level competitive exams. He congratulated students, staff and parents on this
occasion. Viswam Institutions Academic Director N Viswachandan Reddy, Correspondent Thulasi Viswanatha Reddy, parents and others were present.