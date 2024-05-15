Nellore: Medicover performs rare lung surgery

Nellore: The doctors of Medicover Hospital, Nellore, have successfully treated a patient suffering from a rare lung health problem.

Hospital’s consultant clinical pulmonologist Dr Katamreddy Koushik Reddy said that 26-year-old Subhasini was suffering with lung apses and hydatid cyst and several doctors reportedly suggested her to go to Chennai or Hyderabad for surgery. The patient’s relatives visited Medicover in Tirupati, who conducted tests on the patient and told them that they will do the surgery. With the family permission, Medicover doctors performed surgery and the patient is now completely recovered, Dr Koushik explained.

Both patient and her mother Vijayalakshmi thanked the medical staff of Medicover for providing best treatment.