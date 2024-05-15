  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Amilineni condemns attacks on TDP leaders

NDA MLA candidate Amilineni Surendra Babu speaking to the media in Kalyandurg on Tuesday
x

NDA MLA candidate Amilineni Surendra Babu speaking to the media in Kalyandurg on Tuesday

Highlights

NDA MLA candidate Amilineni Surendra Babu assured that they will always support TDP activists in Kalyanadurg and always strive to develop the constituency.

Kalyandurg: NDA MLA candidate Amilineni Surendra Babu assured that they will always support TDP activists in Kalyanadurg and always strive to develop the constituency. He said that they will never tolerate if anything happens to party activists, adding that YSRCP leaders are resorting to attacks, afraid of defeat in the elections.

Speaking to the media in Kalyandurg on Tuesday, Surendra Babu stated that YSRCP attacks on Opposition leaders clarifies that they have already accepted their defeat. He assured that he will fulfil all the promises after coming to power.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X