Amilineni condemns attacks on TDP leaders

Kalyandurg: NDA MLA candidate Amilineni Surendra Babu assured that they will always support TDP activists in Kalyanadurg and always strive to develop the constituency. He said that they will never tolerate if anything happens to party activists, adding that YSRCP leaders are resorting to attacks, afraid of defeat in the elections.

Speaking to the media in Kalyandurg on Tuesday, Surendra Babu stated that YSRCP attacks on Opposition leaders clarifies that they have already accepted their defeat. He assured that he will fulfil all the promises after coming to power.