- Biden proposes changes to presidential debates
- North Korean leader inspects new tactical missile system
- Assam launches online platform for damage reporting during disasters
- Germany says it is holding 3.9 bn euro in frozen Russian assets
- FINANCIAL RESULTS OF NLCIL – FY 2023-24
- Yemen's Houthis claim attacks on US warship, cargo vessel
- Maintain list of gifts received at wedding, rules Allahabad HC
- 2nd Bow Arch String girder installed to join Bandra sea-link, Mumbai Coastal Road
- Barmer Independent nominee Ravindra Bhati receives another death threat
- Congress believes in 'destructive idea' of budget allocation based on religion: PM Modi
Amilineni condemns attacks on TDP leaders
Kalyandurg: NDA MLA candidate Amilineni Surendra Babu assured that they will always support TDP activists in Kalyanadurg and always strive to develop the constituency. He said that they will never tolerate if anything happens to party activists, adding that YSRCP leaders are resorting to attacks, afraid of defeat in the elections.
Speaking to the media in Kalyandurg on Tuesday, Surendra Babu stated that YSRCP attacks on Opposition leaders clarifies that they have already accepted their defeat. He assured that he will fulfil all the promises after coming to power.
