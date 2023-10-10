CP tells cops to follow EC’s directions

Peddapalli: Ramagundam Police Commissioner Rema Rajeshwari suggested that all the police should work under the control, supervision and discipline of the Election Commission during the upcoming elections.

The CP held a crime review meeting with Ramagundam Police Commissioner Paridh Peddapalli Zone DCP Vaibhav Gaikwad and Manchiryala Zone DCP Sudhir Kekan here on Monday.

She presented rewards for two inspectors, 15-SIs, 10-ASIs, 27-head constables, 76- constables who have shown merit in functional verticals in the last two months under the jurisdiction of Ramagundam Police Commissionerate. On this occasion, she said that according to the rules laid down by the Election Commission, the officials should have complete knowledge of every aspect related to the elections to ensure that no mistakes are made. The police officers are advised to be fully aware of the polling centres under the respective police station and take tight security measures.

CIs and SIs should visit the polling stations in their constituencies. In conducting elections, there should be clarity regarding the identification of critical and vulnerable polling centres, and the route of carrying election management equipment should be checked. Installation of CC cameras in polling station areas where there is an emergency, provision of infrastructure in the polling station should be ensured in advance, special vigilance should be kept on ID liquor and ganja.

Police stations should prepare a list of those who smuggle, store, sell and drink ganja, make and sell gudumba, sell and transport jaggery used to make gudumba. Police should work in coordination with other government departments and raids should be conducted jointly with the coordination of excise department, the CP said.