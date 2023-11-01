CPI and CPM parties to hold meetings to decide on alliance with Congress

HYDERABAD: A crucial meeting is scheduled to take place regarding the alliance between the Left parties and the Congress. There has been ongoing confusion and uncertainty regarding this alliance in recent days. The Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPM] will hold separate state executive meetings to discuss the matter.



The CPM has already set a deadline for the Congress to respond regarding the alliance and seat adjustment. As there has been no response from the Congress, the CPM has decided to contest the elections independently. They are expected to field candidates in 5 to 8 positions.

If the reports are to be believed, the Congress is reluctant to give up the Kothagudem seat, which was initially allotted to the CPI. The Communists argue that the Congress is not adhering to the principles of alliance, and they express deep dissatisfaction with this decision. Both Communist parties will make a final decision on the alliance with the Congress today.