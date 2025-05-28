CPI demands probe into Naxal killings

Warangal: CPI State secretary and Kothagudem MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao urged the Supreme Court to take suo-moto cognizance of the recent killings of the Maoists under Operation Kagar.

Addressing the cadre at the party Maha Sabha in Hasanparthy, Hanumakonda, on Tuesday, he said, “The government is not handing over the bodies of Naxals to their relatives just because they were killed in fake encounters.”

The BJP-led Central government, which failed to capture the Pahalgam terrorists celebrating by killing Maoists, he said. “Why didn’t Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who accepted a ceasefire with the terrorists, consider peace talks when the Maoists urged the government during Operation Kagar?” Sambasiva Rao pointed out. Modi would face the fate of Hitler and Mussolini, who tried to wipe out Communists, he said

The letter written to KCR by his daughter and MLC K Kavitha indicates that the BRS is trying to ally with the BJP. He questioned KCR on the rationale behind his party joining hands with the BJP, which protects the interests of Adanis and Ambanis.

Rao urged the people to support the Communists, who alone stand for them. Communist Party of India would celebrate its centenary on a grand note in Khammam on December 26, 2025. At least 5 lakh people would attend it, he added.

CPI State assistant secretary Takkalapally Srinivas Rao emphasised the need for uniting Ambedkar supporters with the Communists to oppose the government’s anti-people policies. He demanded that the State Government declare Warangal as the second capital of Telangana and develop it on par with Hyderabad.