CPI Demands The Immediate Sanction of Double Bedrooms

Gadwal, July 31, 2024: CPM District Committee member Upper Narsimha has demanded the immediate distribution of double bedroom houses to all eligible beneficiaries. On Wednesday, he commenced the survey of double bedroom beneficiaries from the first ward in the town. Speaking on the occasion, Narsimha criticized the government for merely allocating double bedroom houses without distributing them to the intended poor beneficiaries.

He questioned the delay in the distribution, highlighting that many poor people, widows, disabled individuals, and the elderly are living in rental houses or dilapidated conditions. Narsimha expressed his concern over the wastage of valuable public funds and time due to the government's failure to distribute the houses on time. He remarked that the double bedroom houses, intended to be a blessing for the poor, are turning into useless structures. He also pointed out that some houses have already reached a state of disrepair, with broken windows and doors, and warned that further neglect could lead to significant repair costs.

Narsimha urged the district administration and local representatives to immediately address this issue and distribute the double bedroom houses to all eligible beneficiaries. He warned that if the authorities fail to act, the CPM will organize a special meeting with the beneficiaries and call for a "Chalo Collectorate" protest.Leaders Adi Mahesh, Shiva, and others participated in the program.