CPI hires special train for Vijayawada meeting

Warangal: A special train carrying the CPI workers to Vijayawada will be flagged off in Warangal at 8 am on October 14, party's national council member Takkalapally Srinivas Rao said. Addressing the party cadres in Hanumakonda on Monday, Rao said that arrangements have been made for the 24th CPI national-level Maha Sabha in Vijayawada to be held from October 14 to 18.

The special train will be flagged off by the CPI Telangana State secretary Kunamneni Sambashiva Rao at Warangal railway station. "The Maha Sabha will focus on exposing the anti-people policies of the BJP-led Central Government," Rao said.

A brainstorming session will be conducted by the leaders to strengthen the party, he added. CPI State executive member Nedunuri Jyothy, Hanumakonda district secretary Karre Bikshapathi, Mahabubabad district secretary B Vijaya Saradhi, B Ajay, T Bikshapathi, A Srinivas, Maddela Yellesh, Dandu Laxman, P Kumar and Gunde Badri were among others present. Rao said that their national conference will also discuss the present political situation in the country.

The Maha Sabha will also discuss a plan to bring the democratic forces under one roof. The national conference will be inaugurated by the CPI national general secretary D Raja. Chief Minister's of Kerala Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Telangana are also scheduled to attend the conference to address a seminar on "Save Nation".