CPI leader Criticizes the Union Budget as a Corporate favourite

Gadwal: CPM District Secretary A. Venkataswamy has criticized the recent central government budget, claiming it favors corporate interests at the expense of the poor. During a protest at YSR Square, Venkataswamy highlighted several concerns:

Tax Reductions for Corporates : He questioned the reduction of corporate taxes from 30% to 22% and the lack of inheritance tax proposals for the wealthy.

Revenue Allocation : Venkataswamy noted the discrepancy between the 14.5% revenue returns and the 5.91% revenue expenditure, implying mismanagement of collected funds.

Public Sector and Employment : He criticized the absence of new public sector institutions and job creation initiatives, despite 30 lakh vacancies in central government sector organizations.

Neglect of Telangana : Venkataswamy expressed concern over the budget's omission of Telangana, despite the state having two central ministers, and criticized the lack of funding for promised projects like the Palamuru Ranga Reddy Upliftment Scheme and railway and educational projects.

Discrimination Against South India : He accused the central government of bias against South India, despite its significant contribution to the GDP.

Venkataswamy called on the public to oppose the budget, which he claims benefits corporates and burdens the poor. Leaders Shiva, Parasuram, Ashok, Anji, Mallayya, Naresh, Raghavendra, Govindu, Ramu, and others participated in the protest.