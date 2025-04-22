CPI protests Centre’s policies

Warangal: CPI cadres led by its State Assistant Secretary Takkalapally Srinivas Rao staged a dharna near Kaloji Junction in Hanumakonda on Monday, resenting the BJP-led Central Government for ignoring the problems faced by the people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to control the spiralling prices of essential commodities, leaving the poor to their misery, Rao said.

“Modi remained a mere spectator despite the fall of the economy. On the other hand, unemployment spread its tentacles due to the policies that favour the private sector,” Rao said. BJP’s target is to capture the vote bank by inciting communal politics, he alleged.

CPI challenges Waqf Amendment Act in Supreme Court as it infringes the constitutional rights of Muslims, Rao said.

He alleged that the BJP is resorting to tackling the Opposition leaders by misusing the Central Investigating Agencies – Enforcement Directorate (ED), CBI and IT. Senior leaders Karre Bikshapathi, Adari Srinivas, Ashok Stalin, Thota Bikshapathi, Maddela Yellesh and Mothe Linga Reddy were among others present.