CPM accuses TRS of using money, muscle power to grab votes

Miryalaguda (Nalgonda): Miryalaguda former MLA and CPM State leader Julakanti Ranga Reddy stated that ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi was trying to show its upper hand in every election through money and muscle power. Addressing the media in Miryalaguda on Thursday, he accused the TRS of distributing liquor and money in large amounts to voters ahead of municipal elections in the town.

He alleged that local MLA Baskar Rao using his power added a lot of new votes in Ward 48 in Miryalaguda. He said the MLA using a computer at his camp office joined AP voters in voters list to win the election. He questioned about 80 votes from a single house in the town.

The CPM leader alleged that starting from voters' list and wards reorganisation in every aspect connected to municipal elections, the MLA carried out several irregularities with the help of official machinery. He urged Election Commission to link voter ID card to Aadhaar to prevent irregularities in elections in future and also demanded it to initiate a probe into municipal elections to ascertain the facts.

"The TRS distributed liquor and money to 80 per cent of voters in every ward and also distributed money in thousands at the time of polling in every ward in the town during the polling hours," he alleged. In this press meet, party leaders Dabbikar Mallesh, Mali Purshotam Reddy, V Venkateshwarlu, Syed, Mallu Gowtam Reddy, Jagadish Chandra, Ravi Naik, Ayub, Ghani and others participated.