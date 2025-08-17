CPM Blasts BJP, State Govt Over Economic Crisis and Public Issues

Gadwal: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has strongly criticized both the BJP-led central government and the Telangana state government for failing to address the growing economic and social challenges faced by the people.

Addressing the district committee meeting held at the CPM office in Gadwal on Sunday, CPM State Committee member R. Sriram Naik accused the BJP of being “incapable of preventing the economic recession” that is worsening across the country. He alleged that unemployment has risen due to lack of job creation, while inflation has spiraled because of soaring prices of essential commodities.

Naik said that people’s incomes have fallen drastically due to the “inefficient policies of the BJP,” and economic inequalities are widening as wealth continues to concentrate in a few hands. He also accused the ruling party of diverting public attention from people’s issues by “suppressing democratic rights in Bihar” and allowing irresponsible remarks by constitutional post holders that fuel communal discord.

He did not spare the state government either, charging it with cutting welfare schemes under the pretext of a financial deficit. “The government has failed to provide investment support to farmers, paddy bonuses, scholarships to students, and implement the Rajiv Yuva Vikas program,” he said. He demanded quick compensation for families whose houses collapsed, crops were damaged, or livestock perished in recent rains.

District Secretary A. Venkataswamy raised concerns over the plight of cotton seed farmers, claiming that organizers were threatening to restrict purchases to only two quintals. He urged the District Collector to intervene and resolve the issue.

The CPM also highlighted the deteriorating health services in the district, pointing out that patients in the district hospital are being directed to private medical shops for medicines, and that Alampur hospital is operating only on a temporary basis. The party demanded permanent doctors, equipment, and medicines for government hospitals.

Calling upon its cadre to intensify struggles on local issues, the CPM vowed to fight for farmers, workers, and common people.

The meeting was presided over by district committee member Upper Narasimha and attended by leaders including Repalle Devadasu, G. Raju, Paranjyoti, V.V. Narasimha, Maddileti, Narmada, Eidanna, and Ramesh.