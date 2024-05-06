Live
- Poonch terror attack: Security forces release sketches of two terrorists
- Constituency Watch: For BJP it’s fight for consolidation while Congress sees an opportunity to regain past glory in Nandurbar
- Congress, BRS, AIMIM following Muslim League agenda: J P Nadda
- PeopleStrong, Google Cloud join hands to transform employee experience with AI
- Siguler Guff invest Rs 240 crore in Hyderabad-based microfinance lender Spandana Sphoorty
- 'BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10', roars PM Modi at Berhampur rally
- Five-year-old boy found dead after being swept away in Texas floodwaters
- Akhilesh appoints Shyam Lal Pal as new state president of SP
- Manipur: Educational institutions close for two days after heavy rains, hailstorm
- End of BJD rule on June 4, says Modi
Just In
CPM campaigns for Raghuram Reddy
Highlights
Khammam: The CPM and the Congress parties conducted campaigns for Congress MP candidate Raghuram Reddy here on Sunday. CPM district secretary Nunna...
Khammam: The CPM and the Congress parties conducted campaigns for Congress MP candidate Raghuram Reddy here on Sunday. CPM district secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao, Congress city convener Mohammed Javeed and other leaders participated in the campaign and urged votes to support the Congress MP candidate Raghuram Reddy.
They alleged the NDA government led by the BJP worked only only corporates like Adani and Ambanis and failed to extend any welfare schemes to the poor in the last ten years. The CPM leader said the party supported the Congress MP candidate Raghuram Reddy in this election and gave a majority to him.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS