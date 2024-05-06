CPM campaigns for Raghuram Reddy

Khammam: The CPM and the Congress parties conducted campaigns for Congress MP candidate Raghuram Reddy here on Sunday. CPM district secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao, Congress city convener Mohammed Javeed and other leaders participated in the campaign and urged votes to support the Congress MP candidate Raghuram Reddy.

They alleged the NDA government led by the BJP worked only only corporates like Adani and Ambanis and failed to extend any welfare schemes to the poor in the last ten years. The CPM leader said the party supported the Congress MP candidate Raghuram Reddy in this election and gave a majority to him.