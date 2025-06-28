Crackdown continues on drunk driving

Hyderabad: In a continued effort to ensure road safety, the Hyderabad traffic police have apprehended 3,353 drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol up to June 26. The intensified drive saw 5,321 charge sheets, including pending cases, produced in various courts, resulting in 133 individuals being sentenced to imprisonment.

The courts have also imposed a total fine of Rs 1,14,87,600 on the traffic offenders. All those who received a prison sentence were lodged in Chanchalguda Jail, officials confirmed.

According to police, on a single day alone on June 25, as many as 38 drivers were sentenced and imprisoned.

An official stated that “3 persons were sentenced for 14 days, 2 persons for 10 days, and 128 individuals were sentenced for between 1 to 6 days.”

The Hyderabad traffic police have reiterated their zero-tolerance policy on drunk driving and have appealed to commuters to cooperate in ensuring road safety for all.