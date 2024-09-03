  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Cracks in school building gives nightmares to students in Nagarkurnool

Cracks in school building gives nightmares to students in Nagarkurnool
x
Highlights

Building of a panchayat union primary school in the zamistapur village, telkaplly mandal, nagarkurnool district has been posing danger to the students and teachers with its leaky roof and cracked walls.

Building of a panchayat union primary school in the zamistapur village, telkaplly mandal, nagarkurnool district has been posing danger to the students and teachers with its leaky roof and cracked walls. Now, condition of the building is dilapidated.



As the students fear to attend classes.The building has developed cracks in many places including roof, parts of its sun shades have fallen down in many places exposing the iron bars. The students often express fear about the safety of the building.





Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick