Cracks in school building gives nightmares to students in Nagarkurnool

Building of a panchayat union primary school in the zamistapur village, telkaplly mandal, nagarkurnool district has been posing danger to the students and teachers with its leaky roof and cracked walls. Now, condition of the building is dilapidated.









As the students fear to attend classes.The building has developed cracks in many places including roof, parts of its sun shades have fallen down in many places exposing the iron bars. The students often express fear about the safety of the building.















