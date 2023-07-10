Cracks In SS/NCP: End Of Sham Party Democracy!

Hyderabad: The recent breakout of Mahabharat in Pawar family outfit, National Congress Party (NCP) over the issue of supremacy and ultimate bifurcation of NCP each headed by Sharad Pawar and his rebellious nephew, Ajit Pawar respectively sends out a positive strong message to our vibrant democracy that the days of family ruled parties are over.

Indeed, this augurs well for the nation because taking advantage of the loopholes in our Constitution which does not bar the family control of a party, regional satraps with lots of money and muscle power could grab power mostly by foul means and set up their kingdoms with the false label of democracy!

But the downfall of such kingdoms began with the victory of the BJP-NDA combine in 2014 hustings.Indian National Congress which usurped political power soon after Independence, falsely claiming the credit for achieving the Independence though that historical feat owed a lot to all political parties, groups and spirited individuals. The baton of power was handed over to next generations by the ruling family scion. Further, whenever Congress fell short of absolute majority, the hired chamcha-parties were always there to support it, of course, for a price.

However, the year 2014, after a couple of short-lived successful attempts before, finally brought down curtains down for the formidable party, called Congress! The feat was repeated in 2019 general elections.

And meanwhile, many other family entrepreneurs also have come under the radar of really democratic parties.

Therefore, the bogey of BJP being a laundry has no sense. The BJP and Communist parties are, in the real sense, not a family fiefdoms. The bogey of BJP being a laundry or washing machine is raised by the crestfallen family heads of such caucuses.

The Constitution envisages a real democracy. Just because it does not bar a family rule or family heritage of a party expressly it does not mean that family ruled parties have a moral or ethical right to capture power by such outfits.

Seen in this context, it is desirable to provide statutorily a comprehensive review of the Constitution as well as all laws every five years by the Law Commission of India and in the light of its recommendations vary,repeal or devise laws in the wider interests of people.

SC CONTEMPT NOTICE

YatiNarasinghanand @Deepak Tyagi was issued a notice of alleged contempt of court by the Supreme Court recently.

One, Saachi Neil filed the case against a Hindutva leader alleging that his statements undermined the majesty of law.

GUJARAT JOLT TO RAHUL GANDHI

Defiant Rahul Gandhi, ex-MP and Congress leader got a jolt on July 7 from the Gujarat High Court in the defamation case calling all Modis as thieves.

Following his conviction by the Surat district court in the case, Rahul Gandhi has preferred appeal in the High Court and prayed for the interim stay on conviction of two years imprisonment.However, Rahul could not get the relief prayed. Now, the last option for him remains is to knock the doors of the Supreme Court. It is unlikely that he would get any reprieve from the apex court since he has not tendered an unconstitutional apology for his defamatory utterances, but on the other hand, dramatised the phenomenon, perhaps to gain political milage.

VRINDA GROVER APPOINTED UNHRC BODY MEMBER

Leading human rights and Constitution law lawyer of 34 years standing in the Supreme Court of India, Vrinda Grover has been appointed as a Member of the Independent Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine constituted by the President of the UN Human Rights Commission.

JUSTICE A P SAHI, THE NEW HEAD OF NCDRC

Former chief justice of Patna and Madras High Courts Justice A.P Sahi has been appointed as the new President of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, the statutory national body under the Consumer Protection Act.

Besides, other members of the NCDRC too, are appointed. The term of office of the Commission's members will be four years or till they attain the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier.