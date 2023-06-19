Live
Crescent sighted Bakrid on June 29
Highlights
The Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on June 29 (Thursday) as the crescent for Zil Hajj was sighted on Monday night.
This was announced by a team of noted Islamic Scholars under the aegis of the Central Ruiyat-e-Hilal Committee - Hyderabad Deccan. According to the Committee, Tuesday will be the 1st of Zil Hajj, the 12th month and final month in the Islamic calendar and Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on June 29.
