Crime declined after formation of Telangana: Mahmood Ali

Kamareddy: Home Minister Mahmood Ali has said that crime has come down after the emergence of Telangana, especially farmers, weavers and other oppressed people do not commit suicide due to socio-economic security.

Home Minister Mahmood Ali held a media conference at the residence of Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy in Banswada on Wednesday. He said Banswada was ranked No. 1 in the State in terms of development and welfare. The Home Minister said that Speaker Pocharam Srinivasareddy had built the highest number of double bedroom houses in the State in his constituency.

The Home Minister said that Telangana is now number one State in the country in law and order as many multinational companies are investing and raising employment for local youth. Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao, Municipal Minister Kalwakuntla Tarakaramarao and Finance Minister Harish Rao have a vision for the future, the Home Minister said.