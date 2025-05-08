Crumbling Aija bridge puts commuters’ lives at risk

Gadwal: A critical interstate road that connects Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka has turned into a life-threatening path for commuters due to the dilapidated condition of a major bridge over the Pedda Vagu stream within the limits of Aija Municipality in Jogulamba Gadwal district.

The bridge, which has been deteriorating for years, has now become dangerously unstable. Commuters are forced to drive across it in fear, unsure whether it might collapse at any moment. With only one side of the bridge deemed usable, traffic congestion has worsened significantly, leading to massive traffic jams and increasing the risk of accidents.

Despite repeated pleas to the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department, there has been no concrete action. Locals and activists, including members of an all-party committee, have staged several protests and dharnas, demanding repairs or the construction of a new bridge. Yet, these efforts have been met with silence. Neither the ruling party leaders nor those in the opposition have paid attention to this growing crisis.

In the past, multiple accidents have occurred on this very bridge, some of which resulted in fatalities. The lack of response from officials and politicians has left the public feeling abandoned. Citizens are now demanding urgent action from the government and district authorities. They are calling for either immediate repairs or the construction of a new, safe bridge.

Despite several changes in government over the years, the condition of the bridge has remained the same—symbolic of bureaucratic apathy and political negligence.

Development in the region has stagnated due to infighting between political parties. While one party initiates a project, the other obstructs it. As a result, contractors are reluctant to take up or complete work in the area, often abandoning projects midway.

Leaders of the all-party committee are now urging ruling and opposition leaders to set aside political differences and focus on the region’s development.

Although the issue was brought to the attention of the R&B officials and even escalated to the District Collector, no effective measures have been taken so far.

The people of Aija and surrounding areas now earnestly appeal to the District Collector to intervene, instruct the R&B department, and ensure that the bridge is repaired or rebuilt without any further delay.

The bridge, once a vital link between three states, now stands as a tragic example of negligence—one that could claim more lives if immediate action is not taken.