Cryptography the future for information safety: TASK CEO

Armoor (Nizamabad)A two-day workshop on "Cryptography and its uses" was inaugurated by chairman of Kshatriya College of Engineering, Armoor, Aljapur Srinivas, on Saturday. While, Telangana Academy for Skills and Knowledge CEO Srikanth Sinha said Cryptography is the future for information safety.

TASK CEO Srikanth Sinha was the chief guest at the programme and delivered a keynote address. He said that the subject of cryptography has been in use since ancient times. Cryptography was used by kings and spies to make their communication unintelligible to others. He said though cryptography has been in use since ancient times, now cryptography is being used in computer science in the modern age. He said cryptography is the future for information safety and the digital sector, including cryptography for information security, especially in defence, banking, space and other strategic fields such as block chain technology, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, were being developed.

Cryptography expert Dr Motahar Reza, who was the keynote speaker for the first session of the programme, said that mathematics is of utmost importance in cryptography, cryptography and mathematical sciences work in harmony with each other, so students who excel in mathematics will get more skill and advised the students to increase their awareness of mathematics.

Kshatriya College of Engineering principal professor Dr RK Pandey explained the importance of cryptography and its uses to the students. He informed that this workshop is being conducted with the anticipation that the students will get better employment opportunities in the field of cryptography.

In the second technical session Prof Dr Amog Katti of Geetham University spoke on Network Security and Scalable Block Chain. He explained how blockchain helps in network security.

In the third session DRDO senior scientist Dr Indivar Gupta gave a virtual video conference from Delhi and explained to the students how public key cryptography can be used in the banking sector with many examples. In the event institute secretary Aljapur Devender, treasurer Aljapur Gangadhar, co-convenor Krishna Chaitanya, and others participated.