Live
- India’s warehousing and logistics sector sees massive 203 pc investment surge in 2024
- Thallapaka Annamacharya’s death anniversary fete from March 25
- Nine tourists injured in J&K road accident
- Rural women celebrate their success
- Additional police deployment for Lalbagh-Cubbon Park to enhance safety
- plea to save perishing Kinnera Jogulu tribe
- SP inspects security preps forkadiri chariot festival today
- HC directs Centre to restrain media from defamatory coverage of Ranya Rao
- Protest against Marathi violence, normal life to be disrupted
- Arrest miscreants who vandalised YSR’s statue: Congress
Cultivate high values, Collector urges youth
Addresses Viksit Bharat Yuva Parliament
Khammam: District Collector Muzammil Khan emphasised the importance of values in society and urged the youth to uphold them. He was inaugurating the Viksit Bharat Yuva Parliament at Kavitha Memorial Degree Collegeon Wednesday.
Addressing the gathering, he highlighted the sacrifices made for India’s independence and stressed the youth’s role in protecting democracy. He also encouraged them to vote responsibly and participate in politics. Officials and faculty, including Kota Appireddy, Kondapalli Sriram, N Srinivasa Rao, K Bhanu Chander, and Dr KV Ramanarao, attended the event.
Participants from Khammam, BhadradriKothagudem, and Mahabubabad districts debated the “One Nation, One Election” concept. While most supported it, some raised concerns about administrative challenges.The event showcased the youth’s growing awareness of governance and democracy.