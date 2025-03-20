Cultivate high values, Collector urges youth

Khammam: District Collector Muzammil Khan emphasised the importance of values in society and urged the youth to uphold them. He was inaugurating the Viksit Bharat Yuva Parliament at Kavitha Memorial Degree Collegeon Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, he highlighted the sacrifices made for India’s independence and stressed the youth’s role in protecting democracy. He also encouraged them to vote responsibly and participate in politics. Officials and faculty, including Kota Appireddy, Kondapalli Sriram, N Srinivasa Rao, K Bhanu Chander, and Dr KV Ramanarao, attended the event.

Participants from Khammam, BhadradriKothagudem, and Mahabubabad districts debated the “One Nation, One Election” concept. While most supported it, some raised concerns about administrative challenges.The event showcased the youth’s growing awareness of governance and democracy.