Culture, heritage essential to sustain civilisational ethos: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy said here on Sunday that it is essential to preserve the country's history, culture, arts, traditions and language which are cornerstones for survival of any country and people. The Salarjung Museum has been attracting visitors for 72 years, displaying new works of art and paintings from home and abroad every day. After inaugurating two new advanced blocks with Central funds at the museum he said ‘it is heartening to see the museum becoming modern from time to time.

He stressed that it is a vital to preserve our art and works of art. Museums like the Salarjung Museum are trying to preserve such artefacts and pass them on to future generations. Reddy said the two blocks were constructed in 2000; two more blocks are added now. He said the museum has another speciality--there is a facility for preserving artefacts from different countries with international standards of temperature, lighting and humidity.

It houses artefacts starting from the second century Bodhisattva Maitreya image and a standing Buddha statue from the third century Ikshvaku period. It was discovered in Nelakondapally (Khammam district).

The minister said the Centre is paying special attention to further develop the museum with such valuable historical treasure. "Modernisation of Indian sculpture gallery opened today costs Rs. 32 lakh, Rs.38 lakh being spent for modernisation of Bidriware Gallery, Rs.35 lakh for Lamps Gallery, Rs.28 lakh for European Bronze Statuary Gallery; the Centre has sanctioned Rs.42 lakh for the European Marble Gallery."

He said the heritage, spiritual and historical wealth has been illegally moved abroad. ‘The Centre is making special efforts to bring it back to the country. Only 13 art objects have been brought back since 2014.

We were able to bring back 344 Indian works of art in the last 10 years. "No matter which country the PM visits, he will discuss with heads of those countries Indian works of art."

On the tourism front, Reddy said 73 lakh foreign tourists visited India till October 2023; it is 56% than in 2022. A joint initiative of the Departments of Tourism and External Affairs has been initiated and tourism officers appointed in diplomatic offices in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the UK, the US to attract tourists. ’Visa procedures have been simplified; e-visa facility is being provided to those coming from 167 countries’.

He said "We are working sincerely to protect our spiritual culture in Telangana. "Modi has intervened in getting UNESCO recognition for the Ramappa temple built by Kakatiyas as a world heritage building. Renovating the thousand pillared temple after many decades has been taken up. Arrangements have been made for devotees at Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple in Bhadracham. Efforts are being made to preserve the Jogulamba temple which is Shaktipeetha for future generations; Bonalu and Batukamma are celebrated at national level; the Sammakka-SaralammaJatra, tribal Kumbh Mela, is being supported.

He appreciated people working hard to protect cultural values and artworks of "our region and country." The Centre has taken up 76 projects with Rs.5,294 crore under the Swadeshi Darshan, and 46 projects with Rs. 1,630 crore under the Prasad scheme, the minister stated.