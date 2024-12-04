Curbing Exploitation: NHPS Chairman Demands Justice for Seed Cotton Farmers

Gadwal: The exploitation of seed cotton farmers by organizers in the district is on the rise, and measures must be taken to address their issues. The Nadigadda Rights Struggle Committee (NHPS) District Chairman Gongalla Ranjith Kumar submitted a memorandum to District Collector BM Santosh, demanding justice for farmers and the establishment of a tripartite agreement between companies, organizers, and farmers.

Key Highlights:

1. Rising Exploitation:

Over 40,000 seed cotton farmers in Jogulamba Gadwal are being affected as companies distribute foundation seeds through organizers instead of directly providing them to farmers. These organizers act as intermediaries, exploiting farmers in multiple ways.

2. Major Complaints:

Financial Exploitation: Farmers face exploitation in the form of unfair interest rates, weight manipulation, and lower prices for their produce.

Payment Delays: Despite the companies releasing payment within three months of receiving the seed cotton (December), organizers delay payments to farmers by up to six months.

False Claims: Organizers falsely fail seed quality tests (GOT results), further cheating farmers.

Illegal Charges: Even though companies pay ginning charges, organizers unlawfully collect these charges from farmers. They also collect insurance premiums from farmers without transparency.

3. Demands Raised by NHPS:

Companies must conduct seed testing as per earlier practices, storing seed cotton samples in warehouses until results are declared.

A tripartite agreement should be implemented between companies, organizers, and farmers, ensuring fair practices.

Payments to farmers should be made by April, and seed cotton weighing should be conducted in front of farmers with the rates displayed publicly.

The price of seed packets should be revised to ensure fair compensation for farmers.

Ranjith Kumar emphasized the need for immediate action to ensure justice for farmers. He demanded a meeting between company representatives, organizers, and farmers to address these issues and implement fair practices.

Participants:

NHPS District Convener Bucchibabu, leaders Venkatramulu, Bhupati, Lakshmanna, Gopal, Ashanna, Pedda Doddenna, Chinna Ramudu, Prem Raj, Krishna, Sarvesh Ramesh, and Amaresh were among those who participated in this programme.

The demands raised by NHPS highlight a critical issue faced by seed cotton farmers in the district. The report sheds light on the deep-rooted exploitation by intermediaries (organizers) and calls for urgent reforms to protect farmers' rights. The proposed tripartite agreement, payment deadlines, and transparent processes could provide much-needed relief.

This issue reflects a larger systemic problem in agriculture, where middlemen often take undue advantage of farmers' vulnerabilities. Addressing these concerns requires strong political will, consistent enforcement of laws, and collective efforts by all stakeholders. If implemented effectively, these measures could serve as a model for addressing exploitation in other sectors of agriculture as well.