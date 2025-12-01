CURE, PURE & RARE will power TG’s growth: CM

Hyderabad: The state government would be developing the state by demarcating it into three regions impinging on the economy viz. CURE (Core Urban Region Economy), PURE (Peri Urban Region Economy), and RARE (Rural Agriculture Region Economy).

This was announced by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during a press conference here on Sunday, while sharing the plans of the government for achieving a three trillion-dollar economy by 2047. The Chief Minister said that the government, having learnt from past experiences, came out with the plan for demarcation.

He said that there were two main issues: one vision; and two, strategy for development. In both, there should be transparency; and, if there is a policy paralysis, there will be no security for the investments coming into the state. Hence, the state government has made lakhs of people partners in this effort and took the support of NITI Aayog in making them part of the policy document. Every issue has been well-thought-out and examined with an eye on the future, he said.

Pointing to the present scenario of administrative units functioning in silos, he said the municipalities don’t know what gram panchayats are doing, the corporations don’t know what municipalities are doing.

The Chief Minister said that the state government would demarcate the state into three regions: CURE, PURE, and RARE.

For Core Urban Area (CURE) within Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits, entire 2,170 sq km area will be identified as a service sector and polluting industries will be moved out. Metro Rail, Musi River Rejuvenation, flyovers, and road network would come up. The ORR is 162 km long, but the Regional Ring Road will be 360 km. Telangana is a landlocked state with no sea. “We are providing connectivity to the Machilipatnam Port. We have requested the Centre for a greenfield expressway and talked to AP CM Chandrababu Naidu. There is a need for four new airports in the state. An international airport will be coming up at Warangal and in future airports will be added to Adilabad, Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Ramagundam,” Revanth Reddy said.

Observing that previously only urban-based policies were brought, the Chief Minister said that the present government doesn’t want to ignore the rural economy. The Rising Telangana 2047 Vision Document will have detailed information about what we are going to do in these three areas.

“We are producing surplus food grains in the country, but we are unable to give nutritious food. Telangana state is planning how to give nutritious food. Our population is 2.5 per cent of the country, but we are contributing to 5 per cent growth, we need to grow that to 10 per cent. We have been preparing a plan for 10 years. Our role models are China, Japan, Germany, South Korea and Singapore… We want to compete with them. We want to have investments from these countries,” Revanth Reddy detailed.