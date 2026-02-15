CVK Cup cricket tourney concludes

Achampet: The week-long CVK Cup All-India Level Cricket Tournament concluded on a grand note at the Rajiv–NTR Stadium in Achampet, drawing enthusiastic participation from teams across the country and a large turnout of cricket lovers from the Nallamala region.

Achampet MLA Dr C Vamsi Krishna attended the closing ceremony as the chief guest and distributed prizes to the winners. Addressing the gathering, he emphasised that the government is giving high priority to sports development in the Nallamala region. He stated that the primary objective is to encourage talented sportspersons and support them in reaching national and international levels.

Andapalli Jalandhar Reddy, Head of Anusha Projects Private Limited, also participated in the prize distribution ceremony and congratulated the players for their commendable performances. In the closely contested tournament, Morugu Ramesh Reddy of Annaram secured the first prize and was awarded a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh along with a shield.