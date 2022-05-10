Cyber fraudsters dupe man of Rs 6.7 lakh

Hyderabad: In yet another cyber fraud case, the cyber fraudsters posing as bank executives duped an elderly man of Rs.6.7 lakh at Neredmet. The police informed that the victim identified as VG Raghunatha Iyengar (76) from Defence Colony in Neredmet received a call from a person on May 7 claiming to be a bank official.

On the pretext of updating his account, the fraudster tricked the victim into sharing his bank details including the password for online transactions," the police said, adding that within a few minutes, the victim received a message on his mobile phone indicating that Rs.6.7 lakh was debited from his account in two instalments.

Based on the victim's complaint, the Neredmet police booked a case and are investigating.