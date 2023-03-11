Cyberabad CP felicitates best performing police personnel

Rangareddy: Cyberabad CP Stephen Ravindra felicitated the police personnel of Cyber Crimes and Special (CCS) Task Force Shamshabad, Balanagar, andMadhapur Zones under the jurisdiction of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate for their best performance on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the CP said that CCS police should focus on crime prevention and crime solving. The staff should focus particularly on local criminals and interstate gangs. The CCS police personnel should maintain good relations with the police of other states. He said that the constable should be in touch with the constables, SIs, and inspectors with their cadre-level staff in matters related to crime detection.

He said there was a 60 percent crime detection rate in 2022, and they should work to increase the crime detection rate to 75 to 80 percent. The best performance should continue like this, he added. He also promised to solve the problems of the staff.

Joint CP AvinashMahanty, Admin DCP Yogesh Gautham, ADCP Crimes G Narasimha Reddy, CCS ACP K Shashank Reddy, CCS Inspector Balaraju, CCS Madapur Inspector Prasannakumar, CCS Shamshabad Inspector Narasimha, SIs, and other police personnel were present.