Cyberabad CP Sajjanar urges coronavirus recovered patients to donate plasma

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar on Saturday urged the coronavirus recovered patients to donate plasma that could help in the recovery of several infected patients.

"There are several patients infected with coronavirus while some are in critical condition. Around 500 ml of Plasma of the recovered patients could help in saving the lives of two coronavirus patients," Sajjanar said.

The donated plasma can be produced within 24 to 72 hours, the CP said asking the people not to worry over plasma donation. He further said that the police who recovered from coronavirus have come forward to donate plasma which saved the lives of three patients.

"Those who want to donate plasma can reach on 9490617440," Sajjanar said.

People who fully recovered from coronavirus can help the patients fighting with infection by donating their plasma. Coronavirus recovered patients develop antibodies in their blood against the virus. Antibodies are referred to as proteins which might help fight coronavirus infection.

In Hyderabad, plasma trial began in May when a 24-year-old man from Warangal first donated blood after he recovered from coronavirus.